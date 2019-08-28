Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America makes up about 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $18,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,081,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,478,000 after buying an additional 125,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 961,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In related news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $470,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $150.10. 8,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,405. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $127.84 and a 12-month high of $163.46. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.