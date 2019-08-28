Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

RH traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $141.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.76. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $162.10.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $598.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 979.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Restoration Hardware news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,917 shares in the company, valued at $277,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restoration Hardware by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

