Revain Market Cap Reaches $34.87 Million (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $34.87 million and $2.21 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, C-CEX, Kuna and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00245240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.01291498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00019624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00093341 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021540 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, C-CEX, Cryptopia, BitForex, YoBit, BitFlip, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Kuna, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

