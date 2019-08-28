Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Receives $42.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVLV. William Blair began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Revolve Group stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. 45,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Revolve Group news, insider Michael Mente sold 1,352,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $24,352,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 9,914,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,464,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,195,238 shares of company stock worth $381,514,284 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

