RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Grain Co Continental Buys 4,066 Shares

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental bought 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $10,734.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,347,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,398,067.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Grain Co Continental bought 17,535 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $47,169.15.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Grain Co Continental bought 6,706 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $17,770.90.

On Friday, August 16th, Grain Co Continental bought 200 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $498.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Grain Co Continental bought 13,900 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $36,001.00.

Shares of RIBT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.