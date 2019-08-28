Richard A. Kassar Sells 5,000 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Stock

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Director Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $189,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of INT stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. 342,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.17. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.38%. World Fuel Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. World Fuel Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

