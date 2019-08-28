Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.06

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.06 and traded as low as $25.50. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 8,869 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 4th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$281.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.30 million. Research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geneviève Quevillon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$63,607.50.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

