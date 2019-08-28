Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Cerro Grande Mining (NYSE:CEGMF) Financial Survey

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

8.7% of Rio Tinto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Rio Tinto has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of 19.33, meaning that its share price is 1,833% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto and Cerro Grande Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -155.53%

Dividends

Rio Tinto pays an annual dividend of $3.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Cerro Grande Mining does not pay a dividend. Rio Tinto pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rio Tinto has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto and Cerro Grande Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto 7 9 3 0 1.79 Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rio Tinto currently has a consensus target price of $55.66, indicating a potential upside of 15.47%. Given Rio Tinto’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto is more favorable than Cerro Grande Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rio Tinto and Cerro Grande Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto $40.52 billion 1.51 $13.64 billion $5.07 9.51 Cerro Grande Mining $3.33 million 0.31 -$1.16 million N/A N/A

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than Cerro Grande Mining.

Summary

Rio Tinto beats Cerro Grande Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum. Rio Tinto Group is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Cerro Grande Mining Company Profile

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. Its primary property is the Pimenton Mine that covers an area of 3,121 hectares located in the high mountain range of Chile. The company was formerly known as South American Gold and Copper Company Limited and changed its name to Cerro Grande Mining Corporation in March 2011. Cerro Grande Mining Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Providencia, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.