Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) a $120.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. BidaskClub raised Okta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Okta to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.10.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.26. 1,790,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Okta has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -129.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 1,108 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.85, for a total value of $141,657.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $2,735,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 693,604 shares of company stock worth $91,155,096. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 76.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Okta by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 122.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

