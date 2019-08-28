Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,300 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 732,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.42. 153,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,619. Rogers has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $206.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 10.39%. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rogers by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

