Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) a $49.00 Price Target

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been assigned a $49.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARMK. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Aramark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 961,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,448. Aramark has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 9,798.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,533,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,018,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,333,000 after buying an additional 2,006,743 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Aramark by 84.1% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,937,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,003,000 after buying an additional 1,798,783 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $64,668,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $54,938,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

