RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 508,000 Shares

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 508,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 650,000 shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 776,000 shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,280.00.

RRD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. 803,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $153.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.69. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.76.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 20.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 59.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 55.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

