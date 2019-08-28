Rupee Price Hits $0.0071 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Rupee has a total market cap of $252,433.00 and approximately $105.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 35,687,400 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.