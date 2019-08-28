Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,118,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 926,600 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUTH traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $583.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 44.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

RUTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

