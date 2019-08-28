SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,200 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 439,500 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, COO Brian A. Beatty sold 44,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $135,148.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,101.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in SAExploration by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 589,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SAExploration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAExploration by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 240,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAExploration by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 102,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAExploration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 33.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SAExploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

SAExploration stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. 84,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,117. SAExploration has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

