Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Short Interest Down 9.3% in August

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,014,300 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 25,384,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Marshall E. Eisenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $118,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,924.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $74,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,756.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 43,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 459,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 198,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 3,017.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 471,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. 948,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,563. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 151.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

