SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.80

Shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 6998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

