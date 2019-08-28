SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.63.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.41. The company had a trading volume of 461,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,136. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average of $121.05. SAP has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $140.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

