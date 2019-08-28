Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.32

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and traded as low as $29.81. Saputo shares last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.

About Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

