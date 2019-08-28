Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Up 20.9% in August

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 53,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 750 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.77 per share, with a total value of $40,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,896.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott V. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $285,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $228,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Saul Centers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $45.49 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

