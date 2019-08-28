Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. 77,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,996,709. The stock has a market cap of $285.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

