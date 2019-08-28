Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 44,664 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 137.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,664 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $115.34. 13,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,383. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average is $112.08. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $115.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

