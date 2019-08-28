Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 94,050 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 288.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,050 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

FTCS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.08. 6,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,648. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

