Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,079 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 4.3% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $99,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $86.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.98. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $89.25.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

