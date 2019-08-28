Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36,499 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus set a $240.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

NYSE HD traded up $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.84. 1,989,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.21. The company has a market cap of $239.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $222.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,622 shares of company stock worth $45,864,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

