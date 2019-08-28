Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 799.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,682 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $13,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $923,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $785,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,620.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 188,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 115,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 51,158 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $52.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

