Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 113.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.62% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $25,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 869.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,235. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $67.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.