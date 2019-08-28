SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.35

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and traded as high as $16.02. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 384 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 141,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

