SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of SBA Communications worth $22,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 24.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.97 and a 200 day moving average of $214.51. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $266.58.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

In other SBA Communications news, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $5,396,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,369. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,589.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,792 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.85.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

