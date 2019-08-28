Scandium International Mining (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Scandium International Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.10, 44,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 33,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCYYF)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

