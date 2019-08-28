Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $45.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Schlumberger traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 978954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 122,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,287,000. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 132,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

About Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.