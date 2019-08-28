Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Update

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 3,713,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Schneider National by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. 52,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,063. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

