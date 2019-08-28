Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 361 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 6.6% in the second quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 31.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 7.6% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 37,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the second quarter worth $1,682,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,589. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

