Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,907 Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. Hershey makes up 1.0% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hershey by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,373,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,137,000 after purchasing an additional 149,260 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Hershey by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.21. 47,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.49 and its 200-day moving average is $129.20. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $159.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $1,528,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,109,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $233,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,929 shares in the company, valued at $24,411,875.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and have sold 135,176 shares worth $18,779,152. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

