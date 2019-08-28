Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,937 S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,213,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,339,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,221,000 after purchasing an additional 330,142 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,484,000 after purchasing an additional 80,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,214,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,307,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $258.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,860. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.26. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $266.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,425 shares of company stock worth $5,898,602. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.