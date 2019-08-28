Sciencast Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,166 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,054 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 7,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $508,133.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $161,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $476,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,777 shares of company stock worth $2,760,286 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.98. 107,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,913. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

