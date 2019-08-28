Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 5,625 ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. ServiceNow makes up about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ServiceNow by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 13.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $415,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.57, for a total value of $6,106,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,298.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,208 shares of company stock worth $31,149,687 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.66.

NYSE:NOW traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.33. 789,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,305. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,291.65, a PEG ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.30. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $303.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

