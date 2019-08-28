Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.24 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,248,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,611 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,491,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,379 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,279.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,637,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $99,120.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 151,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,207. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

