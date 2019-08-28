Sciencast Management LP Takes $996,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lear by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lear by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Buckingham Research lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lear from $172.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Shares of LEA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $170.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

