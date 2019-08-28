Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

SGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,560.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $2,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,349.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Scientific Games by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,008,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Scientific Games by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. 30,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,121. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 2.21.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

