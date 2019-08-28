Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) versus K12 (OTCMKTS:LRN) Head-To-Head Review

Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) and K12 (NYSE:LRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Scientific Learning has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, K12 has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Scientific Learning and K12, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A K12 0 0 4 0 3.00

K12 has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.68%. Given K12’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe K12 is more favorable than Scientific Learning.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scientific Learning and K12’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Learning $16.74 million 0.43 -$870,000.00 N/A N/A K12 $1.02 billion 1.06 $37.21 million $0.91 29.49

K12 has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Learning.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of K12 shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of K12 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Learning and K12’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Learning -0.77% N/A -1.48% K12 3.66% 6.11% 4.66%

Summary

K12 beats Scientific Learning on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scientific Learning Company Profile

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; Middlebury interactive languages; Stride; and the Big Universe literacy solution. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

