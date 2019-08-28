Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.40, approximately 291,185 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 763,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -8.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 907.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

