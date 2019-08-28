SCRL One Day Trading Volume Hits $215,552.00 (SCRL)

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, SCRL has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SCRL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. SCRL has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $215,552.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00240062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.01296377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00092476 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022270 BTC.

About SCRL

SCRL launched on April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,494,931 tokens. SCRL’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla. SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll. SCRL’s official website is www.scroll.network.

SCRL Token Trading

SCRL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRL using one of the exchanges listed above.

