Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,512,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 6,546,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,265. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.86. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEE. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.