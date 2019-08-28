Secure Energy Services Inc (SES) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of TSE SES traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.22 million and a PE ratio of 45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.53. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.41 and a 52 week high of C$9.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.17.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,765,725.78. Also, Director George Wadsworth sold 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.02, for a total value of C$40,554.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,328 shares in the company, valued at C$3,891,382.56.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

