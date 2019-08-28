Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) Plans GBX 20 Dividend

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,346 ($17.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $248.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,765 ($23.06). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,363.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,409.77.

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Michael Bruce Forsyth acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($17.60) per share, for a total transaction of £6,735 ($8,800.47).

Several research analysts recently commented on STB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

