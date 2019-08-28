Seele (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0226 on Exchanges

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Seele has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Seele token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, Bilaxy and HADAX. Seele has a total market cap of $15.66 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.85 or 0.04878113 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

Seele (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,776,387 tokens. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seele’s official website is seele.pro. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, HADAX, CoinBene, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

