Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) & electroCore (OTCMKTS:ECOR) Financial Comparison

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Semler Scientific and electroCore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00 electroCore 0 2 3 0 2.60

Semler Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.15%. electroCore has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 694.12%. Given electroCore’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Volatility and Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 27.91% 155.19% 87.14% electroCore -4,450.22% -90.27% -80.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semler Scientific and electroCore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $21.49 million 13.74 $5.01 million $0.66 68.83 electroCore $990,000.00 50.81 -$55.82 million ($1.19) -1.43

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. electroCore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of electroCore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats electroCore on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, which is a handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

