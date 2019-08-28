Sepio Capital LLC Has $419,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sepio Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

EEM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,659,039. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

