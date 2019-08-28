Sepio Capital LLC Purchases 2,565 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $411,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $46,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $194,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,617.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,689.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,081. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.